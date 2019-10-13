Road back open after deadly Farmington Hills crash

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Following an hours-long closure due to a deadly crash Saturday, I-275 at I-96 is back open.

Michigan State Police say a driver was in the right lanes of northbound I-275 around 5 p.m. Saturday when the person veered off the road and into the ditch.

The car then continued and drove over a hill going airborne, and then the car caught fire.

Police say the driver was killed. As of now there is no word on what might have caused the driver to veer off the road.

The driver has not been identified.

