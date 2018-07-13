Rochester Hills boil water advisory lifted

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A boil water advisory in Rochester Hills was lifted Friday after affecting areas of the city for most of the week.

The area north of Tienken Road and west of Livernois Road remained under the advisory until Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the city offered this statement explaining steps in the process:

"Residents in the specified area are asked to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice. It is not necessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, such as showering, laundry, or bathing.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for any length of time, precautionary measures are recommended. The pressure of the water system was restored on Tuesday, July 10. The city is required to complete boil water protocol. City personnel collects samples from around the system to send to the Oakland County Health Division. The Oakland County Health Division then determines that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards.

The results from the Oakland County Health Division lab analysis stated that one water sample was unsatisfactory. A boil water advisory will remain in effect until results from the second set of testing confirm that no contamination exists.

Ensuring a clean water supply is critical as the safety of our citizens is our highest priority. This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted."

Anyone with questions should contact the city of Rochester Hills at 248-656-4685 or DPS@rochesterhills.org.

