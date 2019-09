The SAFER grant will pay the entire salary for each of the new firefighters for the first year.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - The Rochester Hills Fire Department was recently awarded $1,579,811 to hire eight new firefighters by FEMA.

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will pay the entire salary for each of the new firefighters for the first year, and over the next four years there are percentages that the grant pays for, according to the Rochester Hills Fire Department.

