Rochester Hills resident dies in Monroe County fire

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - A Rochester Hills resident died in a Monroe County crash that happened Monday at 9:59 a.m. on Lewis Avenue north of Rauch Road in Ida Township.

According to police, a 30-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, and a 26-year-old male passenger from the same area in the car were traveling northbound on Lewis Avenue in a 2018 white Chevrolet box truck.

A 32-year-old male driver from Rochester Hills was operating a red 2006 Pontiac Vibe passenger vehicle southbound on Lewis Avenue.

While in motion the driver of the Pontiac Vibe drove left of center striking the Chevrolet box truck head-on.

The Pontiac Vibe rotated counterclockwise coming to rest facing northbound in the southbound lane of travel. The Chevrolet box truck overturned and came to rest on its roof in the ditch on the east side of Lewis Avenue.

The driver of the Pontiac Vibe, who was not wearing his safety belt, died on scene. The operator and passenger of the Chevrolet box truck, who were both wearing seat belts, were not injured. Excessive speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734- 240-6015.

