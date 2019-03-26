Rockwood police search for man who allegedly stole python by putting it down his pants

ROCKWOOD, Mich. - Police in the Downriver community of Rockwood are looking for a man accused of stealing a python by putting it down his pants.

Emily Scheiwe and Callie McLeroy said they genuinely love the pets inside I Love My Pets in Rockwood.

They said last week a man walked in asking about snakes and wanting to buy a rat. When Scheiwe left him alone for a moment he stole the snake by hiding it down his pants, officials said.

Although that's clear when looking at surveillance video, nobody thought that's what had happened at the time.

When workers realized Pasta the python was missing, they thought he'd escaped. They checked surveillance video and realized the man had stolen the python, police said.

Video appears to show the man walking around the store for close to four minutes. He even paid $6 for the rat, but walked out with $100 worth of snake, according to officials.

"I wouldn't be that calm with a giant python down my pants," a worker said. "That would not be me."

Anyone who recognizes the alleged snake thief is asked to call the Rockwood Police Department at 734-379-5323.

