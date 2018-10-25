Roseville bowling alley employee speaking out after violent assault

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - What was supposed to be a special day turned into a birthday one man will never forget -- for all the wrong reasons.

Andy Rosenmayer, 28, was attacked while working in a Roseville bowling alley is speaking out for the first time since he was brutally attacked by two customers.

Video from inside the bowling alley shows two men violently attack him after they were asked to leave, according to police. It happened at Apollo Lanes, on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville on Oct. 10.

Rosenmayer needed seven staples to his head after the group used near deadly force to attack him by picking up a 10-pound bowling ball and throwing it at his head.

"It's cold, heartless, it's a different mindset to even do something like that," he said.

During the assault Rosenmayer tried to defend himself. He knew the bowling balls were in reach.

"I thought about a bowling ball, and thought that was too much," he said.

Rosenmayer said the group of friends were in the bowling alley for a last hurrah.

"They were all celebrating. One of their friends was going to jail for five years the next day. They were doing things that were out of line, I thought they were sneaking liquor in," he said. "I was asking them to leave, saying, 'you guys gotta go,' and six came up asking for a refund for their games."

Rosenmayer said one of the guys started recording on his phone.

"I told him not to record me with his phone. I swatted it away and the guy started punching me," he said. "They did leave me laying from the ground, bleeding from my head."

Since the attack two men have been arrested.

There will be a fundraiser for Rosenmayer to help pay for medical bills. It will be held at the bowling alley on Nov. 30 from 8 p.m. until closing time.

