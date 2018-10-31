2 charged in beating of Roseville bowling alley employee with fists, stool, bowling ball, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Two men have been charged in connection with the violent beating of a Roseville bowling alley employee, according to police.

UPDATE: Roseville bowling alley employee speaking out after violent assault

Branden Moore, 31, of Clinton Township, was found in custody at another jurisdiction on unrelated charges, police said. He was arraigned Oct. 22 on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, and interfering with a crime report -- committing crime/threatening to kill or injure, a 10-year felony.

Quinton Kisor, 31, of Detroit, was arrested by Roseville detectives at a home in Eastpointe. He was arraigned Wednesday morning in 39th District Court. He is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.

Police said Kisor is the man who threw the bowling ball at the employee.

Moore and Kisor are both being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Kisor is scheduled to return to court Nov. 21.

Branden Moore (WDIV)

Quinton Kisor (WDIV)

Video from inside Apollo Lanes shows the two men violently attacking an employee after they were asked to leave, according to police.

The men were part of a group that was at the bowling alley on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

While they were bowling, the group became unruly and started causing a disturbance, officials said. They were asked to leave by a 28-year-old Roseville man who works at the bowling alley, police said.

Several members of the group surrounded the bowling counter where the employee was standing, officials said. Kisor reached over the counter and punched the employee in the face while Moore stepped behind the counter and began to violently beat the employee, according to authorities.

Kisor picked up a bar stool during the fight and struck the employee on the head, police said. He then picked up a blue bowling ball and smashed the employee on the back of the head, according to officials.

Police are searching for a man in connection with a fight at a Roseville bowling alley. (WDIV)

Moore punched and kicked the employee in the face and body, police said.

When the employee fell to the ground, video shows the men continuing to kick him in the head.

Police said the men left the bowling alley after the fight.

The employee was taken to a hospital for treatment.

You can see a video of the fight below. WARNING: The video of the fight contains violent and graphic content.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.