Roseville police: Arson suspected in Maple Street house fire

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police suspect arson caused a house to burn Saturday morning in the 28200 block of Maple Street.

A 75-year-old woman was found dead inside the home. Police believe she died of natural causes and may have died the day before the fire.

A 42-year-old woman also was at the home. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities were dispatched to the home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

"It was chaotic," a neighbor said. "I saw the first truck come, then I saw the other truck come. My lord."

The two women were the only occupants of the home. The condition of the woman who survived is still unknown.

"I feel bad because this is definitely not what I want for anybody," said the neighbor. "It's such a shame."

She said the family had lived in the house across the street from her for decades.

Police and fire officials are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but did say Monday morning they suspect it was intentionally set.

