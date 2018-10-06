House fire in Roseville kills 1, injures another

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 75-year-old woman was killed and a 42-year-old woman is in the hospital after a house fire occurred Saturday morning.

The house is located in the 28200 block of Maple Street. Authorities were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m.

"It was chaotic," a neighbor said. "I saw the first truck come, then I saw the other truck come. My lord."

The two women were the only occupants of the home. The condition of the woman who survived is still unknown.

"I feel bad because this is definitely not what I want for anybody," said the neighbor. "It's such a shame."

She said the family had lived in the house across the street from her for decades.

The investigation remains under investigation.

