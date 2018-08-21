'Rosie the Riveter' world record gathering in Ypsilanti certified by Guinness

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A new world record has been certified by Guinness World Records - and it was set right here on Southeast Michigan.

Yankee Air Museum today announced its claimed world record for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Rosie the Riveter has been certified by Guinness World Records.

On October 14, 2017, 3,734 people, all dressed in the work uniform made famous by Rosie the Riveter, gathered at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The event was organized by Yankee Air Museum.

“It’s official, we received the announcement” said Kevin Walsh, Executive Director of the Yankee Air Museum. “We knew last October we had claimed the record, but to have the Guinness World Records certificate in hand is always a good thing!”

The woman believed to be the "real" Rosie the Riveter died earlier this year at age 96. Naomi Parker Fraley, who died in hospice care, was not recognized as the inspiration for the famous World War II era poster until 2015.

During World War II, Fraley was a factory worker at Alameda Naval Station. She was one of millions of women across the United States who filled the labor force during the war. While Fraley was working a press photographer approached her to take her picture.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.