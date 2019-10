The stolen dog has been described as a black and tan Rottweiler.

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for an unknown person who forcibly entered a home in the 7300 block of Rosbolt Road in Augusta Township and stole a black and tan rottweiler this week.

On Wednesday at around 2:40 p.m. officers went to the location after a home invasion was reported.

The break-in happened between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police are still investigating the case.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.