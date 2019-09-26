Royal Oak police K-9 retires after 7 years with department

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Ryker, a Royal Oak police K-9, is retiring after spending seven years with the department.

The dog started with his handler, Officer Richard Chipman, in 2012.

Ryker is credited with tracking down a homicide suspect his first night on the job, locating someone wanted for breaking into businesses, finding a suicidal person who escaped while being taken to a hospital, and discovering 14 kilograms of heroin and more than $1 million, among numerous other accomplishments.

Ryker was also at many community events.

The dog will be replaced by Conan, a 1 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois and German shepherd mix that was raised in Hungary Conan will work with Officer Kevin Cavanagh after the pair attend the Patrol Dog Academy.

Ryker's replacement, Conan. (WDIV)

