Royal Oak police seek man who intentionally struck pedestrians with car, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police are looking for the person responsible for striking two people with a vehicle and fleeing Saturday in Royal Oak.

According to authorities, just before 2 a.m., police officers were flagged down because two people were struck by a vehicle. Paramedics were quickly summoned to the scene as officers searched for the vehicle.

Police said a fight between two groups had occurred earlier inside the basement of the Jolly Pumpkin. Security removed the two groups from the club and one man got into a gold or tan Buick Rendezvous and intentionally struck a woman and then a man with the car. The Buick struck two signs and a parked vehicle before backing over the man before the driver fled the area.

Both victims were transported to Beaumont Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a white man in his 20s with a beard and dark hair. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a grey jacket.

The vehicle has significant front-end damage, a shattered driver’s side window and a broken passenger's side rear taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.

