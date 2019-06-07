Royal Oak police to begin cracking down on cruisers

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Royal Oak police will begin taking on a new approach to illegal activity involving cruisers along Woodward Avenue.

Speeding, loud music, and littering are just some of the complaints police have received about cruisers in the area.

Woodward Avenue – one of only 31 byways to be designated an All-American Road by the Federal Highway Administration – is host to the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Royal Oak is widely considered the epicenter of the one-day event in August, which is regarded as the world’s biggest cruise, attracting classic cars and fans from across the nation.

“We are proud of Woodward’s strong heritage and the role we play in keeping the Dream Cruise a safe event for its fans,” said Royal Oak Police Chief Chief Corrigan O’Donohue.

“But the neighbors and businesses along Woodard Avenue have had enough with the summer-long activity. For the last few years, we have tried just asking motorists to move along and enforcing the more serious infractions, however, it has become like herding cats and it is pulling a tremendous amount of police resources. There is no question that our residents and business owners would like us to take a more aggressive approach to resolve this issue."

The Royal Oak Police Department would like to remind motorists that it is illegal to park on private property without the owner’s permission.

Most of the businesses along Woodward Avenue have granted police permission to enforce this activity.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.