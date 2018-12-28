Royal Oak testing 30-minute parking spots to ease parking woes

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - It's known for its vibrant nightlife but for the past year so many people have been finding it hard to find a parking space in downtown Royal Oak and businesses have been taking notice.

The city is trying a new approach with 30-minute parking spots on Main Street between 4th Street and 11 Mile Road.

"What's important is listening to your business community, trying different things, seeing what works and this seemed like a really big win," Royal Oak Mayor Mike Fournier said.

The city pointed out that there are 4,000 parking spots within a quarter square mile of downtown, but drivers said construction hasn't made it any easier to come to the area.

So far the city has opened five quick park spots. If the program is popular the short-term parking spots will remain and more could be added.

