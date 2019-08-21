Royal Oak woman says man she briefly dated put GPS chip on her car to show up wherever she went

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A Royal Oak woman said a man she dated for a short time put a hidden GPS chip on her car and was showing up everywhere she went around Metro Detroit.

Steven Camp, 48, is facing a felony charge of aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor charge of placing a motor vehicle tracking device on the woman's car.

She said she briefly went out with Camp, but the relationship quickly ended.

Camp refused to cut off communication, so the woman got a protection order against him, officials said.

The woman told police wherever she went, Camp would appear.

"It was very unnerving for her," Royal Oak police Lt. Keith Spencer said.

The woman went to Royal Oak police asking for help. They checked her car and found a small GPS tracking device that would link to a smartphone, showing her every move, officials said.

Police said Camp would appear where the woman went time and time again -- not just in Royal Oak, but all over Metro Detroit.

