Runners from across the world come to run in 2019 Detroit Marathon

DETROIT - Participants from all 50 states and more than 70 countries came to Detroit for the 2019 Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon.

The annual marathon Sunday morning had thousands running through the streets of Detroit and Windsor. After months of training, runners were thrilled to finally cross the finish line.

The marathon has runners cross an international border twice, once over a bridge and once in a tunnel under the Detroit River.

More than 26,000 runners from around the world participated and were cheered on by friends, family and fans.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein ran the marathon for his 23rd time. He's still recovering from a collision in New York City that required 10 weeks of hospitalization.

The winner of the marathon was 45-year-old Christopher Chipsiya from Kenya. He finished in two hours and 19 minutes.

Joan Massah won the women's full race at two hours and 39 minutes.

