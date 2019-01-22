Police seek man in connection to shooting of mid-Michigan officer during traffic stop

Michigan State Police Lieutenant David Kaisers says police are looking for 29-year-old Joshua Rosebush of Vassar in connection to the shooting.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant David Kaisers told NBC 25 police are looking for 29-year-old Joshua Rosebush of Vassar in connection to the shooting.

They believe that the suspect is driving a white 2013 Ford F250 with a license plate of DB 6073. The truck also has AIS Construction printed on the side. Police believe the truck was stolen near the second scene located on Liberty Street. (UPDATE: MSP says the stolen truck has been found)

Rosebush has several tattoos, including a "D12" tattoo on his chest. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, he has a long criminal history, including prison sentences for assaulting or obstruction police officers.

The police officer was reportedly shot in the face during the traffic stop about 2 a.m.

The Saginaw Township police chief told NBC station WEYI that this is the first time in department history that an officer has been shot during a traffic stop.

