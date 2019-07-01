Saline church hopes city will forgive $17,000 water bill caused by leak

SALINE, Mich. - A Saline church hopes the city will forgive a very hefty water bill.

The First Assembly of God received a water and sewer bill for about $17,000 after about 16,000 gallons of water were apparently used.

The Department of Public Works investigated and found an isolated leak under the building. It was stopped by closing a valve.

The water didn't go into the sewer system, so the city didn't need to pay for the water to be treated. The pastor is asking the City Council to waive the sewer portion of the bill, which was about $10,000.

