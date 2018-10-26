Dispose of your unused medicine: Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day

DETROIT - After the success of the last National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April, the program returns again Saturday.

People can drop off their unwanted or expired medications at collection sites across the country.

The Drug Enforcement Administration reports more than 6 million Americans misused prescription drugs in 2016, the majority of which came from home, and getting rid of unneeded medication is one of the best things someone can do to help fight the problem.

Residents can dispose of medications at their local police station or at 12 select CVS Pharmacy stores in Metro Detroit.

For more information, visit the official Prescription Drug Take Back Day website here.

A list of CVS pharmacy locations is available below.

Macomb County

Clinton Township

40925 Garfield Road

37050 Gratiot Ave.

Macomb:

50980 North Ave.

Warren:

25109 Ryan Road

Oakland County

Auburn Hills:

800 Chrysler Drive

Royal Oak:

30900 Woodward Ave.

Wayne County

Belleville:

10915 Belleville Road

Detroit:

18500 Grand River Ave.

10011 W. McNichols Road

Garden City:

27435 Ford. Road

Lincoln Park:

2400 Fort St.

Livonia:

37340 Five Mile Road

