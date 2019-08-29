Saw mill, log splitter worth $41K stolen in Wixom

Police in Wixom are looking for this saw mill. (WDIV)

WIXOM, Mich. - Authorities are trying to find a saw mill and log splitter that were recently stolen in Wixom.

Police said the equipment was taken from Beck Road, north of I-96.

The saw mill is worth $40,000 and the log splitter is worth $1,000.

The saw mill is a TimberKing with identification number 1602. There are only 19 of the type of saw mill in Michigan.

The Dirty Hands 22 log splitter is attached to the saw mill.

The owner of the equipment is offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police at 248-624-6114.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.