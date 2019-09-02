Seaplane crashes into front yard of Oakland County home

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A pilot and passenger were taken to a hospital to be checked out after a seaplane crashed into the front yard of an Oakland County home, officials said.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday near Greenview Drive and Clarkston Road in Independence Township, deputies said.

Officials said the plane didn't hit any homes, just the ground.

No injuries were reported, police said. The pilot and passenger are OK, but were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, according to authorities.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

