Search continues for Metro Detroit woman last seen in Peru

DETROIT - Family members have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for search and rescue efforts to locate a Metro Detroit woman who was last seen in Peru.

Carla Valpeoz was on vacation in Peru. She was last seen on Dec. 12 in the town of Pisac, which is north of Cusco. Valpeoz is legally blind and went to Peru for a wedding.

Family members are requesting donations that they said would go toward funding for additional search and rescue efforts, as the resources of local authorities are limited, according to the GoFundMe page.

So far, the page has raised more than $5,500 of its $100,000 goal.

FIND CARLA GoFundMe page information.

"Thank you to all her wonderful friends and family all over the world, the media, politicians, government officials, the Peruvian army, The US Embassy, The FBI The office of the President and Vice President of Peru, The United States of America and everyone else that has helped our family," the page says.

Her brother, Carlos Valpeoz, said his sister used a cane to walk but would never put herself in a dangerous situation. The family is hoping someone will come forward with new information.

Carla Valpeoz is a 35-year-old who worked at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn.

"We need to keep this story alive so that we have a chance to find Carla," said her mother, Maria Valpeoz.

RELATED: Vigil held on Belle Isle to thank those looking for blind Detroiter missing in Peru

The president of Peru has ordered personnel in the area to search for Valpeoz and another women who went missing weeks prior.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.