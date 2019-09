DETROIT - The search continues for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night on East Warren Avenue near Dickerson.

Police say a 47-year-old man died at the scene of the crash. Authorities believe he was hit by a gray four door Sedan that took off down Dickerson.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

