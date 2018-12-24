Search is on for owner of envelope of cash found in Royal Oak parking lot

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - What would you do if you found an envelope full of cash right before Christmas? It happened to one Metro Detroit man, and now, he's hoping someone can help him locate the rightful owner.

The man found the envelope full of cash in a parking lot. Doug Pettinga is a friend of the man who found the cash.

"(He) parked his car, stepped out of the car, stepped on an envelope and picked it up and realized it had some cash in it," Pettinga said.

It was more than just a few dollars.

"Just realized someone lost a significant amount of money, and he felt like he had to do something about it," Pettinga said. "He's the kind of guy, especially doing something like this, he'd just rather be anonymous."

Pettinga's friend wants to find whoever the money belongs to.

"You gotta imagine the person who lost that thing is someone who was going to use it for Christmas presents, someone who really needs the money -- to pat your pockets down and realize you don't have (the money) has to be the worst feeling," Pettinga said.

The man stuck around the Meijer on Coolidge in Royal Oak for quite some time looking for the owner.

"He was looking for someone who might have been petting down their pockets," Pettinga said.

The man who found the money called the bank that was printed on the envelope, but the bank couldn't help. He went inside the Meijer and discovered someone did go inside asking if anyone had found some cash, but that person did not leave a name.

