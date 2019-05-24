Search underway after Birmingham native goes missing while kayaking on Lake Michigan

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - The search effort remains underway in northern Indiana to find a Seaholm graduate who went missing last weekend.

Police were able to determine the park where 23-year-old Jacob Sandy went missing after discovering surveillance video of him. Despite days of searching the water, he hasn't been located.

Friends and family gathered at a church in Birmingham and came together to lift Sandy's family in prayer as they deal with the pain of unanswered questions.

Divers are searching Lake Michigan in Indiana for any signs of the missing Birmingham native.

"We want to find him. Whether his body is alive or dead, there's a certain respect to finding someone and being able to lay them to rest," his sister, Charlotte Rowe, said.

Police said a storm came up just as Sandy hit the water with his kayak. Witnesses said they saw him go under at a spot that's up to 30 feet deep and no one saw him surface.

When his family didn't hear form him, a search effort got underway by air and boat. Days later, and there are still no signs of Sandy or his kayak.

