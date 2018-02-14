Second-grade teacher wins new car for Troy Teacher of the Year award

TROY, Mich. - A local second-grade teacher got the surprise of a lifetime. He was awarded Troy School District’s Elementary and Overall Teacher of the Year.

Wednesday was a day for showing appreciation inside a Troy School District elementary school, as school leaders and staff interrupted the classroom to present the Teacher of the Year Award.

It’s an award that honors hard work and dedication, the very reasons why Ed Segovia stood out from the rest.

School staff leaders said Sagovia won the award for many reasons, but one of those reasons is because he believes in each and every one of the students.

The award is more than just flowers and a title, but it comes with a new car, too. It’s news that brought Segovia to tears.

"Overwhelmed. Overwhelmed but very grateful," Segovia said.

A classroom full of teachers, friends, and former and current students gathered to celebrate. Many of them wrote letters expressing the lifelong impression Segovia made on their lives.

Segovia said the recognition is nice, but teaching is more than that.

"It seems that way, but is that my goal? No. That was never my goal," Segovia said. "My goal was to get kids to love learning and reading."

There were 36 other outstanding Troy School District teachers nominated by parents, students and colleagues. Each of them was singled out for the dedication and commitment they show every day in their profession.

