Secret Service investigating after 2 counterfeit $10 bills used at Troy Burger King

Sara Bonisteel/CNN

TROY, Mich. - Two counterfeit $10 bills were used at a Troy Burger King within minutes Friday.

Police said between 8:11 p.m. and 8:16 p.m., someone gave a fake bill to a worker at the front counter of the restaurant at 950 E. Big Beaver Road, while another person used a fake bill in the drive-thru.

One of the employees realized the money was counterfeit when giving change to another customer, prompting the other employee to discover the other bill was also fake.

Police sent the bills to the U.S. Secret Service for an investigation.

