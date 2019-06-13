DETROIT - Security guards at several Downtown Detroit buildings could strike Thursday.

The guards are employed by Secur-America.

They work at several buildings owned by Dan Gilbert. They include the First National Building, One Campus Martius, One Woodward, Chrysler House, Chase Tower, Ally Center and Federal Reserve.

Workers are said to be pushing for $15 per house minimum wage.

It's also being reported janitors represented by the union who work in buildings would not cross picket lines.



