Security questioned after 16-year-old fatally stabbed by fellow student at high school in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed Wednesday by a fellow student at Fitzgerald High School in Warren, police said.

A 17-year-old girl brought a steak knife into school and stabbed Dayonna Gibson during a fight over a boy, according to authorities. Police said Gibson was stabbed twice in the chest and died at the hospital about an hour later.

Gibson's family members are posting their heartache on Facebook and expressing what the loss means to them.

Dayonna Gibson (WDIV)

"How was she able to bring a knife to school?" one family friend asked.

"They knew they should've had metal detectors in that school," another friend posted.

Warren's police commissioner said all security measures were in place at the school except metal detectors.

"I am very outspoken (about the) need for more funding to tighten up more (security) resources," Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "I have advocated for metal detectors in schools."

Stunned students said they've never felt as if they were in danger inside Fitzgerald High School. They said there are layers of security once students step inside.

"They've got security at doors, and upstairs to make sure everything is OK upstairs," a student said.

Students were surprised that a girl was able to bring a knife into the school. They said there are backpack rules, but backpacks aren't checked.

"They don't let big backpacks in, so you can't bring a gun if you wanted to," a student said.

Some parents are saying the security measures aren't enough.

"There is no metal detectors in the building," parent Alicia Hazard said. "Anybody can walk in with a weapon. Nobody's going to check you."

