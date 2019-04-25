Semi truck destroys Macomb County home: Here's what happened

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A tire on a semi truck blew Wednesday and the hauler lost control, hit two vehicles and plowed into a house on 26 Mile Road just east of North Avenue in Macomb Township.

Chuck Vanfleteren moved in two years ago and just finished remodeling the place.

"Absolute awe," he said. "The humanity of it because one moment you have everything. I have nowhere to spend the night."

A house destroyed by a semi truck on 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township. (WDIV)

Now there's nothing left. The truck pushed the home right off the foundation. Thankfully Vanfleteren wasn't home when the semi carrying 150,000 of pounds of asphalt came crashing through.

"Looking at my furniture, I would have been underneath the rear tire of the cab because he pushed everything into the cemetery," he said.

His next move is to call his insurance company to see what's in store. However, he's more concerned about things that can't be replaced.

"I just brought a bunch of pictures of my kids in the garage," he said.

Despite all of the destruction, Vanfleteren is trying to keep his sense of humor.

"Well I got insurance, and it looks like I got a good deal on insulation because it's all over the place," he said.

Truck driver OK

The driver of the semi truck has minor injuries, police said. Nobody was inside the house at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Cemetery damaged

Multiple headstones at the nearby Meade Cemetery were damaged, officials said. Tom Woodruff, of Woodruff's Downriver Stone Design, said he will replace the headstones for free if loved ones contact him at 734-282-6030.

Here's aerial video of the home:

