Semi truck hits car, crosses median, slams into pickup on US 23 in Northfield Township, police say

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Multiple people were seriously injured Wednesday when a semi truck crashed into a car on U.S. 23, crossed the median, struck a pickup and came to rest near a wooded area on the opposite side of the freeway in Northfield Township, according to authorities.

Police said the semi truck was heading north on U.S. 23 between Six Mile and North Territorial roads when it struck a northbound car.

The impact caused the semi truck to crash through the median and hit a southbound pickup truck, according to officials.

A semi truck and multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on US 23 in Northfield Township on May 15, 2019. (WDIV)

The semi truck came to rest in the grass near the wooded area on the other side of the southbound lanes.

One person involved in the crash was transported to University of Michigan Hospital in an ambulance. That person is in critical condition, officials said.

The pickup truck driver was pulled from the vehicle and loaded into a U of M Survival Flight helicopter.

The University of Michigan Survival Flight helicopter at the scene of a crash on US 23 in Northfield Township on May 15, 2019. (WDIV)

Both the northbound and southbound lanes have reopened. The flex lane is closed for maintenance, officials said.

There are several ambulances, firetrucks and police vehicles at the scene. It's unclear how long the freeway will remain closed.

