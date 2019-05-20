Serial car scratcher targets vehicles in Macomb County library parking lots, police say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man caught on video scratching the paint off vehicles in Macomb County library parking lots, according to officials.

Incidents of vandalism have happened at least eight times in Clinton and Macomb townships, police said.

Officials believe the damage started in March. It happened at all three Clinton-Macomb library branches, police said.

Police said the man has no apparent reason to scratch the paint off the vehicles. He's been seen at the branches on 24 Mile Road, Romeo Plank Road and Gratiot Avenue, according to authorities.

Detectives released pictures showing the man getting back into both of the cars he's been seen driving, officials said.

Even the library director's car has been damaged.

"Multiple instances," library director Larry Neal said. "It starts to make you wonder what on Earth is going on."

Neal said people are starting to be afraid to come to the library, which is the last thing he wants.

The car scratcher won't deter library regular Annie Delia, though. She said she parks her car far from the front door.

"If I find it scratched, I'm going to find that guy," Delia said.

Police believe the man is in his 60s. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds, police said. He's been seen driving a Buick LaCrosse and a Buick Enclave.

Police are asking other victims to come forward.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has had a car damaged is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7800.

