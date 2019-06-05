Serial peeping Tom arrested in Holland Township may have peeped in Livonia, too

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Investigators said a man arrested on suspicioun of several peeping Tom incidents in Ottawa County may be responsible for similar incidents in Livonia as well.

According to authorities, 27-year-old David Angelo Roberts was arrested Tuesday at his residence in Holland Township home for "disorderly window peeping" after several peeping incidents on May 30.

Detectives with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office believe Roberts was involved in several other window peeper complaints over the last four months in Ottawa County.

Investigators think Roberts may also be involved in similar cases in the Livonia area where his family lives.

Roberts was allegedly driving a burgundy 2008 Hyundai Sonata.

He is currently in the Ottawa County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 877-88-Silent.

