Serial robber targets elderly shoppers during Macomb County crime spree, police say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man linked to several robberies has been targeting elderly shoppers during a crime spree throughout Macomb County, according to police.

Robert Wayne Montroy, 51, of Hamtramck, is accused of robbing residents in Chesterfield and Clinton townships, police said.

Chesterfield Township shopper targeted

Montroy approached a 79-year-old Macomb man at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the Walmart at Hall Road and I-94 in Chesterfield Township, according to authorities.

Montroy asked the man how to get to Gratiot Avenue and the man offered to show him, officials said.

Montroy followed the man in his car, police said. When they got to the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Maplehurst Drive, Montroy suddenly stopped in front of the man, got out and approached the man's car, police said.

Montroy implied he had a gun and reached into the man's car to take his wallet, police said.

He fled south on Gratiot Avenue, according to officials.

The victim was not injured, police said.

Clinton Township shopper targeted

Authorities said Montroy attacked an 87-year-old woman at 11:30 a.m. Sunday while she was loading groceries into her car at the Walmart at Hall and Romeo Plank roads.

Montroy walked up to the woman, pushed her into her car and stole her purse, which was on the seat, according to police.

He fled east on Hall Road, officials said.

The woman said she was sore from being pushed but declined medical treatment, police said.

Montroy arrested, charged

Shortly after the second incident, a Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped Montroy's car at I-94 and Hall Road, and he was taken into custody, police said.

The purse was recovered and evidence from two other recent robberies in Chesterfield Township was found, deputies said.

Montroy was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, unarmed robbery and receiving and concealing stolen property worth less than $200, officials said.

He faces a punishment of up to life in prison for the April 12 armed robbery and up to 15 years for the April 14 unarmed robbery, police said.

The receiving and concealing stolen property charge is connected to the Chesterfield Township crimes, according to authorities.

Montroy is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in 41st District Court in Clinton Township.

