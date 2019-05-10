Shake Shack, new luxury brand stores to open at Somerset Collection in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Somerset Collection is introducing three new brands to the mall.

Legendary designer Michael Kors is bringing its luxury “collection” brand to the market, and Ted Baker is set to open its first Michigan store at Somerset Collection this spring.

Additionally, Somerset Collection will be the first location in the state for Morphe Cosmetics, and the popular Shake Shack eatery will open in the Peacock Cafés.

“Somerset Collection’s ability to attract and introduce new retail to Michigan is signature to the history and brand of our company,” said Nathan Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Company. “We are thrilled that global brands continue to choose Somerset Collection as their first location in our state.”



Details about the new stores:

• Michael Kors - 2,700 square feet, on Somerset south, level one near Neiman Marcus. Michael Kors, which opened its first Michigan store at Somerset Collection nearly 12 years ago, is relocating and expanding its presence to Somerset South. Michael Kors will introduce its luxury collection brand to the state for the first time at Somerset Collection.



• Ted Baker - 3,254 square feet, on Somerset Collection north, level two near Nordstrom. This is Ted Baker’s first store in Michigan, adding to the brand’s 34 other boutiques nationwide. Ted Baker is one of the UK’s leading fashion brands, with clothing and accessories for women and men.



• Morphe – 4,352 square feet, on Somerset north, level two near Macy’s. This is Morphe’s first store in Michigan. The cosmetic brand launched in 2008 in L.A. and offers high-quality products at accessible prices, specializing in brushes, brush sets and eye shadow palettes.



• Shake Shack – 1,662 square feet, on Somerset North, level three in the Peacock Cafés. Shake Shack is a modern-day version of a roadside burger stand serving delicious burgers, chicken, hot dogs and shakes.



These three new stores join many other brands that have chosen Somerset Collection as their exclusive Michigan location, including MCM, which opened last November, as well as Gucci, Burberry, Ferragamo, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Restoration Hardware and several more.



