Shane Greene speaks on first All-Star appearance

DETROIT - As Shane Greene proudly displayed his All-Star jersey in the Tigers clubhouse, he expressed how excited he was to be part of the American League All-Star squad.

“It was a good feeling, obviously. I worked really hard, to get here and to be recognized as an All-Star is pretty cool.”

As a reliever, Greene has still displayed impressive performances. Despite being 0-2, Greene has a 1.09 ERA.

Greene has been with the Tigers for five years and is the only one who is representing the team this year. He's showing excitement not only for the game but for the whole event, mostly the Home Run Derby.

With 17 tickets, Greene expressed how excited he is to share this moment with family and childhood friends.



