Shelby Township couple use billboard to aid in adoption process

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - For prospective young parents, the decision to adopt can be painful, difficult and private.

At the same time, couples look for ways to turn over every stone to find a baby they can bring into their home. One Shelby Township couple went to very public lengths to find a baby.

While it can take up to five years for an adoption, Katelynn and Seth Blair found a way to speed up the process.

Drivers traveling on I-75 near M-59 can see an electronic billboard starring the Blair family, featuring Seth, Katelynn and 3-year-old Bently.

Seth's light bulb moment came when he saw the board for rent.

"I said, 'Katelynn, what do you think about this idea?'" he said.

"It was, like, that is a really good idea," Katelynn said. "How many people could see that? So I was all for it."

"She said, 'Let's go for it,' and the rest is history," Seth said.

They pulled together $1,500, and their billboard started running in mid-February.

You can contact the Morning Star Adoption Center at 248-483-5484.

