Shelby Township man charged with wife's murder; death first reported as suicide

Joshua Boshell, 40, was charged with murder in the death of his wife in Shelby Township. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was charged with murder in the death of his wife in Shelby Township after officers were told she attempted suicide.

Joshua Boshell, 40, was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearms violations.

Officers were called Saturday to the Crystal Lake Apartments on the report of a suicide and found 44-year-old Kristi Cline Boshell with a gunshot to the head, according to police.

Detectives executed search warrants and conducted interviews. Police called the death suspicious.

Joshua Boshell was taken into custody at the scene. He was arraigned Tuesday and denied bond.

Police said officers had responded to the couple’s apartment in the past for domestic incidents.

