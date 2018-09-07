Shelby Township massage therapist accused of sexually touching women, forcing them to touch him

A Shelby Township massage therapist has had his license suspended. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Shelby Township massage therapist has had his license suspended after he pleaded guilty to sexually touching two women and forcing them to put their hands between his legs during appointments, according to authorities.

Nathan Isaiah Weems, of Shelby Township, worked at the Namaste Massage and Spiritual Wellness massage parlor as a massage therapist, officials said. He is currently licensed to practice massage therapy in Michigan.

Weems is accused of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct in connection with clients he treated at the massage parlor.

Appointment with 54-year-old woman

Officials said Weems performed a massage on a 54-year-old woman between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. March 5.

During the appointment, Weems is accused of placing the woman's hands between his legs and touching her breasts.

When law enforcement officials investigated the incident, Weems admitted to placing the woman's hands between his legs, according to authorities.

Appointment with 57-year-old woman

Weems is accused of sexually assaulting a 57-year-old woman during an appointment from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 5.

During the massage, Weems placed the woman's hands between his legs, touched her breasts and put his finger between her legs, according to officials.

When he was questioned about the incident by police, Weems admitted to touching the woman's breasts and putting his finger between her legs, officials said.

Weems pleads guilty to charges

Weems pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. His guilty plea was submitted Aug. 13 at 16th Circuit Court in Macomb County.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a high-court misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Weems' license to practice massage therapy has been suspended, according to court records.

