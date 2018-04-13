Sheriff: Rochester Hills man chased black teen who asked for directions into yard, fired gun at him

A Rochester Hills man fired a gun at a teen who knocked on his door to asked for directions April 12, 2018, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Rochester Hills man chased a 14-year-old boy away from his porch, into his yard and fired a shotgun toward him after the teen knocked on his door to ask for directions to school, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded about 8:20 a.m. Thursday to the home in the 2200 block of South Christian Hills Drive after a caller said someone was trying to break into her home.

"The caller reported that a black male was trying to break into her house and her husband chased after him into the yard. Upon deputies' arrival, it was determined that the husband chased after the male with a 12 gauge shotgun and fired a round toward the fleeing male. No injuries were reported," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are reviewing home security cameras as they investigate the shooting.

The 53-year-old man is in custody and will face charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday around 2 p.m. You can watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

Teen says he got lost on walk to school

Brennan Walker, 14, said he woke up late Thursday morning and missed the school bus. He decided to walk to Rochester High School instead. However, he started to lose his way and needed help.

Brennan knocked on the door to a house on South Christian Hills Drive to ask for directions.

"I knocked on the door, stepped back, knocked, stepped back, and then a lady came downstairs yelling at me," he said.

The woman assumed Brennan was up to no good.

Watch an interview with Brennan and his mother here:

"She asked me, 'Why are you trying to break into my house?' and I told her I was just looking for directions to Rochester High," he said.

Then a man came downstairs armed with a gun. Brennan started running.

"I turned back and I saw him aiming at me," said Brennan.

Police said the man had the safety on the gun at first, but then he took aim a second time.

"I was running away ... I was trying to run away faster and I heard a gunshot," said Brennan.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard believes there is no way to justify what happened.

"That's just completely unacceptable on every level. I don't know how you would justify it, but it certainly doesn't pass the muster," said Bouchard.

Brennan's mother, Lisa Wright, wants the man to face serious charges.

"I want to see this pushed to the fullest extent. It definitely was a hate crime," she said.

Teen didn't have cellphone

Brennan did not have a cellphone at the time because he was on punishment. His mother took the phone. His mother works the overnight shift and doesn't get off until 8 a.m. So Brennan is responsible for getting on the bus each morning.

He actually went to two houses to ask for directions. He was trying to find a short cut to get to school and went through nearby neighborhoods after getting lost. He went to one house first and was given directions by a homeowner, but got lost again. It was the second house he went to where the man met him with the gun.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.