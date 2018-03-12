Sheriff's Office: Rochester Hills man killed his wife, then went to substation to turn himself in

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Rochester Hills man killed his wife Monday morning and immediately went to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to turn himself into authorities, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home about 10 a.m. in the 3400 block of Emmons Avenue for a death investigation. A man had called 911 to report he thought his sister-in-law was dead on the couch.

He told dispatch he found her lying in blood on the couch. He also mentioned his sister-in-law and her husband had been going through a bad divorce.

Deputies responded and found the woman with gunshot wounds. She was lying dead on the couch as the man described, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While detectives began their investigation at the scene, a 39-year-old Rochester Hills man walked into the Sheriff's Office's Rochester Hills Substation and told the front desk deputy that he had just killed his wife. He was taken into custody without incident and interviewed by detectives, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man is being held at the Oakland County Jail while an investigation is ongoing.

The victim is a 41-year-old Rochester Hills woman. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

