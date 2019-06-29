Shooting at Harper Woods gas station under investigation

DETROIT - Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened Friday night.

Harper Woods police were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Kelly Road and Eastwood Drive at 10:14 p.m. over reports of shots being fired in the parking lot.

Arriving officers secured the scene and started an investigation, but were unable to locate a victim.

During the investigation, officers received information that a victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety are actively investigating the incident.

The victim, a 44-year-old Detroit resident, was injured, but is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the HWDPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



