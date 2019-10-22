Shooting threat made against Grosse Pointe Woods middle school

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - A police presence will be at a Grosse Pointe Woods school Tuesday morning.
A threat was reportedly made against Parcells Middle School on Monday night.
The school district said a student posted a photo of a gun to social media, telling kids not to go to class.
Police were able to track down that student and the air-soft gun used in the post.
They believe there is no credible threat, but will have a police presence at the school as a precaution.
