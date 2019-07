Shooting victim found on Gratiot Avenue near Eastburn Street Thursday evening. (WDIV) July 25, 2019.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting on Detroit's east side.

The victim was found on Gratiot Avenue near Eastburn Street on Thursday evening. The victim was transported to a hospital.

Police said numerous spent casings were found in the street.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

