Shots fired in east Lansing on Saturday, MSU police search for suspects

LANSING - The shots fired in east Lansing early Saturday morning by two men prompted Michigan State University police to issue an alert warning nearby residents of potential danger.

The shots were fired in the 500 block of M.A.C Avenue. MSU police made the announcement in a Facebook post Saturday.

The first suspect is described as a black man wearing a red sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a black man 6 feet, 2 inches wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and white shoes.

Both of the suspects were last seen leaving the area on foot.

Police are urging those who see anything suspicious to call 911 immediately.

