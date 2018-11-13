Mentorship program helping young women in Metro Detroit receives $25,000 grant

DETROIT - A Detroit mentorship program was given a big gift.

A $25,000 grant was given to the Sisterhood, No Boundaries Program after the group submitted a video to a nationwide contest.

It is all about showing the young ladies a world of endless possibilities.

“It is like you get to open up to them and talk about situations that you wouldn’t talk about with nobody else,” said Dynasha Binion.

The Detroit Police Department started the program about six months ago. It was designed for young high school girls. The mentorship program reaches about six high schools in Metro Detroit and over 300 students.

It’s something Detroit Police Chief James Craig believes is needed.

“Young ladies are missing. I mean they’re the future leaders of our city as well and so we need to tap into the young ladies and that was the birth of the sisterhood,” said Craig.

Recently, the group submitted a video to a contest sponsored by Jet Blue Airlines for the chance to win a $25,000 grant. The organization found out it won the grant Tuesday.

“This video was all about empowering young women, so we received over 4,000 entries and we are very excited we are able to impact the city of Detroit,” said Chantal Moore with Jet Blue.

Detroit was selected out of 4,000 entries.



