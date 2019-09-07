Sketch released of man accused of robbing 2 in Grosse Pointe Woods

Officials release sketch of man accused of robbing two people in Grosse Pointe Woods on Aug. 25, 2019. (Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department)

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Two people reported being robbed while walking their dog Sunday in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The alleged robbery happened in the area of Mack Avenue and Vernier Road at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 25. The Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department is investigating.

A sketch of one suspect has been released. He is described as a man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with short hair. At the time of the alleged robbery he was wearing a white sleeveless undershirt and black denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-343-2400.

