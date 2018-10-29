Skyscraper at Detroit's old Hudson's site: Official renderings, building height released

On Oct. 28, 2018, Bedrock released new details and renderings of the skyscraper to be built at the old Hudson's site in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Bedrock unveiled renderings of what the company calls its "most ambitious project to date."

Just four days after the 20th anniversary of the iconic Hudson building's demolition, Bedrock released new renderings and details on the building that will be built in its place.

“For long-time Detroiters, we remember what Hudson’s represented. It wasn’t just a department store – it was the economic engine of Detroit. It drew residents and visitors downtown, where they spent a day shopping at Hudson’s and visiting the retail, restaurants and theaters around it,” said Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Rock Ventures and Quicken Loans and founding partner of Bedrock.

Standing 912 feet tall, it would be the 34th tallest building in the United States and would stand nearly 200 feet taller than the Renaissance Center.

On completion, it will be the tallest building in Detroit, featuring 1.4 million square space of retail, office, hotel, residential and public space.

