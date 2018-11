DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a Detroit medical marijuana shop.

The robbery happened early Friday morning at the 5 & Dime medical marijuana dispensary on Dwyer Street, near 8 Mile Road and Mound Road.

Video from the scene shows extensive damage to the shop.

Police are unsure what was taken. No arrests have been made.

